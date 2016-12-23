बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बहू ऐश्वर्या की इस कामयाबी पर बिग बी का हुआ सीना चौड़ा
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 02:19 PM IST
उमंग कुमार की फिल्म 'सरबजीत' और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अभिनीत फिल्म 'धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी' को इस बार भारत की तरफ से ऑस्कर के लिए नॉमिनेट किया गया है। मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन इस बात से बेहद खुश हैं कि 'सरबजीत' जिसमें उनकी बहू ऐश्वर्या राय ने काम किया है उसे भी ऑस्कर के लिए चुना गया है।
