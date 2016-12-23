आपका शहर Close

बहू ऐश्वर्या की इस कामयाबी पर बिग बी का हुआ सीना चौड़ा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 02:19 PM IST
Big B feels proud over 'Sarbjit' making it to Oscars

उमंग कुमार की फिल्म 'सरबजीत' और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अभिनीत फिल्म 'धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी' को इस बार भारत की तरफ से ऑस्कर के लिए नॉमिनेट किया गया है। मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन इस बात से बेहद खुश हैं कि 'सरबजीत' जिसमें उनकी बहू ऐश्वर्या राय ने काम किया है उसे भी ऑस्कर के लिए चुना गया है।

﻿