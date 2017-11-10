Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

फिल्म रिलीज के 15 दिन पहले मशहूर डायरेक्टर ने किया सुसाइड, मुंबई में फ्लैट से मिली लाश

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:13 AM IST
Bhojpuri Filmmaker Shamshad Ahmed Shaikh Allegedly Commits Suicide In Mumbai

भोजपुरी सिनेमा के शोमैन कहे जाने वाले मशहूर फिल्म डायरेक्टर-प्रोड्यूजर शमशाद अहमद शेख ने तथाकथित रूप से फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मुंबई में मीरा रोड स्थित उनके घर से शव बरामद किया गया है। 

पढ़ें: 17 साल बाद फिर आमने-सामने होंगे ऐश्वर्या-सलमान, होगा कुछ ऐसा दंग रह जाएंगे फैंस

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

shamshad ahmed shaikh bhojpuri film swarg suicide More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सरकार ने खुद बताया खिलजी को पद्मावती का प्रेमी, भाजपा के वरिष्ठ एमएलए का आरोप

senior bjp leader joins sanjay leela bhansali in padmavati row
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वर्दी पहने शख्स ने विद्या से कहा- 'पैसे लेकर जिस्म दिखाती हो, एक जवान ने देखा तो आफत आ गई'

army men derogatory comments on vidya balan video viral
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सुप्रीम कोर्ट नहीं सेंसर बोर्ड करेगा दीपिका की ‘पद्मावती’ की किस्मत का फैसला

Now censor board will decide the fate of sanjay leela bhansali film padmavati
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'पद्मावती' के विरोधी कृपया ध्यान दें, राजा रावल रतन सिंह पधार चुके हैं

Here is new poster of Padmavati, See stunningly regal look of Shahid Kapoor
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दो करोड़ रुपये की कैश डील में फंसीं कटरीना कैफ, जानिए फिर क्या हुआ

Income Tax gives Katrina Kaif a clean chit on Rs. 2.07 cr cash deal
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!