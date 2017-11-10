बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्म रिलीज के 15 दिन पहले मशहूर डायरेक्टर ने किया सुसाइड, मुंबई में फ्लैट से मिली लाश
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Bhojpuri Filmmaker Shamshad Ahmed Shaikh Allegedly Commits Suicide In Mumbai
{"_id":"5a05996a4f1c1bc1678ba7f3","slug":"bhojpuri-filmmaker-shamshad-ahmed-shaikh-allegedly-commits-suicide-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 15 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0948\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:13 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0572324f1c1b8e698ba7c2","slug":"when-bollywood-actors-lost-control-while-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a05298b4f1c1b65548bc2a4","slug":"ashutosh-rana-birthday-special-story-know-about-his-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0941\u0924\u094b\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a057d9a4f1c1bc45b8b527f","slug":"army-men-derogatory-comments-on-vidya-balan-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u094b, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092b\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a0596664f1c1bd9538bc2cc","slug":"now-censor-board-will-decide-the-fate-of-sanjay-leela-bhansali-film-padmavati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0588484f1c1bd7538bc791","slug":"here-is-new-poster-of-padmavati-see-stunningly-regal-look-of-shahid-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u092f\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902, \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0930\u0924\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u092a\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0593404f1c1bc9678babc7","slug":"income-tax-gives-katrina-kaif-a-clean-chit-on-rs-2-07-cr-cash-deal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0921\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!