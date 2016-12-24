ये हैं साल 2016 की सबसे बड़ी फिल्में, बॉक्स ऑफिस पर की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई
best of 2016 bollywood movies
साल 2016 खत्म होने को है और इस साल एक के एक बाद एक बेहतरीन फिल्में आई थ्ाीं। आइए जानते हैं वो कौन सी फिल्में थीं जिन्होंने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचा दिया।अगर आपने ये फिल्में नहीं देखी हैं तो जरूर देख लीजिए।
1. सुल्तान
सलमान खान स्टारर फिल्म 'सुल्तान' इस साल सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म रही। इस फिल्म ने 300.45 करोड़ का आंकड़ा छुआ। डायरेक्टर अली अब्बास जफर की इस फिल्म में सलमान के साथ अनुष्का शर्मा लीड रोल में थीं।
