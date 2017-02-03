बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
B'Day SPL: लीक से हटकर फिल्मे करने में उस्ताद हैं दीप्ति, प्रकाश झा से हो चुका है तलाक
दीप्ति नवल का नाम उन अभिनेत्रियों में शुमार है जिन्होंने लीक से हटकर फिल्में की और एक अलग पहचान बनाई। उन्होंने जिंदगी से जुड़े किरदार निभाए और शायद इसीलिए दर्शकों को भी उनकी ये अदा भा गई। अपने तीन दशक लंबे करियर में दीप्ति नवल ने दर्जनों ऐसी फिल्में कीं जो हिंदी सिनेमा के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित हुईं। इनमें 'एक बार फिर', 'अनकही', 'बवंडर, 'लीला, 'फिराक' जैसी कई फिल्में शामिल हैं।
