आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

B'Day SPL: लीक से हटकर फिल्मे करने में उस्ताद हैं दीप्ति, प्रकाश झा से हो चुका है तलाक

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:26 PM IST
B'Day SPL: This heroine has a tragic love story

दीप्ति नवल का नाम उन अभिनेत्रियों में शुमार है जिन्होंने लीक से हटकर फिल्में की और एक अलग पहचान बनाई। उन्होंने जिंदगी से जुड़े किरदार निभाए और शायद इसीलिए दर्शकों को भी उनकी ये अदा भा गई। अपने तीन दशक लंबे करियर में दीप्ति नवल ने दर्जनों ऐसी फिल्में कीं जो हिंदी सिनेमा के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित हुईं। इनमें 'एक बार फिर', 'अनकही', 'बवंडर, 'लीला, 'फिराक' जैसी कई फिल्में शामिल हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

deepti naval deepti naval movies

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

जब आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिली थी सनी लियोनी, पापा ने पकड़ लिया था रंगेहाथ

when sunny leone caught by her father
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Bdy Spcl: बहन की शादी के लिए 'बिग बॉस' का घर छोड़ आई थीं शमिता शेट्टी

birthday special story of shamita shetty
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

इस एक्टर के साथ बोल्ड सीन करते वायरल हुआ था ऐश्वर्या राय का वीडियो, बॉलीवुड में मचा था हंगामा

aishwarya rai bachchan chokher bali video viral
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

FlashBack : 'मेरे कुत्ते को भी आपका ऑफर मंजूर नहीं', सुनते ही सन्न रह गया था मशहूर निर्देशक

FlashBack : This is how Raaj Kumar rejected a director's film
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ऋषि कपूर का खुलासा: टीना मुनीम के प्यार में अंधा हो गया था ये हीरो

When Sanjay Dutt almost decide to fight and beat up Rishi Kapoor
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

शूटिंग करते करते डायरेक्टरों को दिल दे बैठी ये हीरोइनें, लिए सात फेरे

When actresses married directors
  • शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top