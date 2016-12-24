बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
B'Day SPL: फिल्मों से मोह छूटा तो नगमा ने राजनीति में रखे थे कदम
{"_id":"585cf69b4f1c1bf248e3b59d","slug":"b-day-spl-things-you-don-t-know-about-nagma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0917\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 09:36 AM IST
क्या आपको एक्ट्रेस नगमा याद हैं ? वही नगमा जिन्होंने 1990 में सलमान खान की फिल्म 'बागी: ए रिबैल फॉर लव'से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया था। ये फिल्म जबरदस्त हिट रही और उस वक्त हिंदी सिनेमा की सातवीं सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म बनी।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
