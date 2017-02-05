बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
B'Day SPL: इन 10 फिल्मों से चमका अभिषेक बच्चन का करियर
{"_id":"58960a794f1c1b2f3de856d4","slug":"b-day-spl-a-look-at-abhishek-bachchan-s-hit-movies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: \u0907\u0928 10 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 07:33 AM IST
अभिषेक बच्चन बॉलीवुड के एक ऐसे हीरो हैं जिन्हें उनकी हिट फिल्मों के लिए कम लेकिन फ्लॉप फिल्मों के लिए लोग ज्यादा याद करते हैं। एक वक्त तो ऐसा भी था जब उनकी फिल्में एक बाद एक करके फ्लॉप हो रहीं थीं। लेकिन उनकी कई ऐसी फिल्में भी रही हैं जो ना सिर्फ हिट रहीं बल्कि उनमें उनकी एक्टिंग को भी काफी सराहा गया। उनकी एक फिल्म को तो नेशनल अवॉर्ड भी मिल चुका है।
