आयशा टाकिया ने फिल्मों में कभी नहीं पहनी बिकिनी, बताई ये वजह

amarujala.com- Presented by: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 02:01 PM IST
आयशा टाकिया ने हाल की में म्यूजिक एल्बम से कमबैक किया है जिसके बाद से ही वो चर्चा में आ गई हैं। उन्होंने उस विचारधारा का खंडन किया जिसके अनुसार, अगर कोई हीरोइन बिकिनी नहीं पहनती तो उसे फिल्मों में साइन नहीं किया जाएगा।

इस पर आयशा ने अपने अनुभवों के बारे में बताया और कहा, 'मैंने करीब 20 फिल्मों में काम किया है और किसी में बिकिनी नहीं पहनी। इसलिए मेरे लिए ये अनुभव अलग है। मैं उन लोगों में से हूं जो फैशनेबल है और ग्लैमर पसंद करते हैं, लेकिन एक हद तक। मैं कुछ चीजों में सहज महसूस नहीं करती हूं और हमेशा ऐसे ही रहना चाहती हूं।'

