आयशा टाकिया ने फिल्मों में कभी नहीं पहनी बिकिनी, बताई ये वजह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
ayesha takia speaks about his father in law abu azmi and told why she never wore bikini on screen{"_id":"594b7d0d4f1c1b505a8b45b2","slug":"ayesha-takia-speaks-about-his-father-in-law-abu-azmi-and-told-why-she-never-wore-bikini-on-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092f\u0936\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आयशा टाकिया ने हाल की में म्यूजिक एल्बम से कमबैक किया है जिसके बाद से ही वो चर्चा में आ गई हैं। उन्होंने उस विचारधारा का खंडन किया जिसके अनुसार, अगर कोई हीरोइन बिकिनी नहीं पहनती तो उसे फिल्मों में साइन नहीं किया जाएगा।
इस पर आयशा ने अपने अनुभवों के बारे में बताया और कहा, 'मैंने करीब 20 फिल्मों में काम किया है और किसी में बिकिनी नहीं पहनी। इसलिए मेरे लिए ये अनुभव अलग है। मैं उन लोगों में से हूं जो फैशनेबल है और ग्लैमर पसंद करते हैं, लेकिन एक हद तक। मैं कुछ चीजों में सहज महसूस नहीं करती हूं और हमेशा ऐसे ही रहना चाहती हूं।'
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.