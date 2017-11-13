Download App
आतिफ असलम के इस गाने ने रचा पाकिस्तान में इतिहास, यूट्यूब पर 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा व्यूज

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:59 PM IST
atif aslam tajdar e haram song of pakistan coke studio is becoming famous

यूट्यूब पर इन दिनों पाकिस्तानी सिंगर आतिफ असलम द्वारा गाए गए सॉन्ग 'ताजदार-ए-हरम' बहुत पॉपुलर हो रहा है। बता दें कि पाक के इतिहास में ये पहला गाना है जिस पर लाखों लाइक्स आए हैं....

