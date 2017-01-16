बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लड़की से छे़ड़छाड़ होते देख आतिफ असलम ने उठाया बड़ा कदम
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 01:36 PM IST
पाकिस्तानी सिंगर आतिफ असलम के फैंस देश-दुनिया में फैले हुए हैं। लोग उनकी आवाज के दीवाने हैं। आज हम जो बात आपको आतिफ के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं उसे सुनकर आप भी उन्हें सलाम करने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे। शनिवार रात को 'कराची ईट 2017' में आतिफ परफॉर्म कर रहे थे। आगे जानें कि क्या हुआ...
