'रेस 3' में ये बड़ा बदलाव करेंगे सलमान, डायरेक्टर रेमो डीसूजा और प्रोड्यूसर को सुनाया फरमान

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:08 PM IST
Another pic from sets of Race 3 out in public, Salman Khan posing with director and producer

आज से ठीक 3 दिन पहले यानी 12 नवम्बर के दिन इंस्टाग्राम-ट्विटर समेत पूरा सोशल मीडिया सलमान मय हो चुका था। फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की शूटिंग पूरी करते ही सलमान का 'रेस 3' से नया लुक सामने आया था, जिसमें वह एक हाथ में रिवॉल्वर थामे हुए निशाना साधते नजर आ रहे थे।
 
 

.... and Race3 begins

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

