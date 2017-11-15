'रेस 3' में ये बड़ा बदलाव करेंगे सलमान, डायरेक्टर रेमो डीसूजा और प्रोड्यूसर को सुनाया फरमान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Another pic from sets of Race 3 out in public, Salman Khan posing with director and producer{"_id":"5a0c26a84f1c1ba7678bb9fe","slug":"another-pic-from-sets-of-race-3-out-in-public-salman-khan-posing-with-director-and-producer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u0947\u0938 3' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092e\u094b \u0921\u0940\u0938\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आज से ठीक 3 दिन पहले यानी 12 नवम्बर के दिन इंस्टाग्राम-ट्विटर समेत पूरा सोशल मीडिया सलमान मय हो चुका था। फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की शूटिंग पूरी करते ही सलमान का 'रेस 3' से नया लुक सामने आया था, जिसमें वह एक हाथ में रिवॉल्वर थामे हुए निशाना साधते नजर आ रहे थे।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.