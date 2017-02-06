बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटे अभिषेक के करियर को लेकर बिग बी ने कही इतनी बड़ी, छलक उठा दर्द
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:42 PM IST
पांच फरवरी को अभिषेक बच्चन ने अपना 41वां जन्मदिन सेलीब्रेट किया। इस मौके पर बिग बी ने भी अपने बेटे को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। उन्होंने अभिषेक की कई बचपन की तस्वीरें शेयर कीं। साथ ही बिग बी ने अभिषेक बच्चन की फ्लॉप फिल्मों का दर्द भी दिखाया।
