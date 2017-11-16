Download App
आपका शहर Close

फिल्म 'राजी' में ऐसे अवतार में नजर आएंगी आलिया भट्ट, नहीं पहचान सकेंगे आप

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:34 AM IST
alia bhatt will be seen completely different avatar in raazi

एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'राजी' में कुछ अलग करती नजर आएंगी। बताया जा रहा है कि इस फिल्म में आलिया अलग ही अवतार में नजर आएंगी..चलिए जानते हैं आलिया के इस नये लुक के बारे में..

Comments

Browse By Tags

alia bhatt film raazi raazi alia bhatt meghna gulzar More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

छोटी ड्रेस में ऐश्वर्या की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, अभिषेक को कहना पड़ा- 'डिलीट कर दो फोटो'

Aishwarya Rai short dress viral photo Abhishek Bachchan Asks Photographer To DELETE Pictures
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा के साथ 'सड़क 2' में आलिया भट्ट से इश्क लड़वाएंगे महेश भट्ट

Alia Bhatt will romance with Siddharth Malhotra in Sadak 2
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आलिया भट्ट के इस काम से दीपिका को लग जाएगी मिर्ची

alia bhatt will soon sharing the screen with ranbir kapoor and ranveer singh
  • सोमवार, 17 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

जोखिम तो उठा लिया पर अब सता रहा आलिया को डर

alia bhatt is afraid now
  • शुक्रवार, 17 अप्रैल 2015
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!