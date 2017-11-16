बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्म 'राजी' में ऐसे अवतार में नजर आएंगी आलिया भट्ट, नहीं पहचान सकेंगे आप
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
alia bhatt will be seen completely different avatar in raazi
{"_id":"5a0d0ae44f1c1b156b8b632f","slug":"alia-bhatt-will-be-seen-completely-different-avatar-in-raazi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0940' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:34 AM IST
एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'राजी' में कुछ अलग करती नजर आएंगी। बताया जा रहा है कि इस फिल्म में आलिया अलग ही अवतार में नजर आएंगी..चलिए जानते हैं आलिया के इस नये लुक के बारे में..
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0572324f1c1b8e698ba7c2","slug":"when-bollywood-actors-lost-control-while-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a05298b4f1c1b65548bc2a4","slug":"ashutosh-rana-birthday-special-story-know-about-his-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0941\u0924\u094b\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a03f9c14f1c1bd8538bbe2d","slug":"aishwarya-rai-short-dress-viral-photo-abhishek-bachchan-asks-photographer-to-delete-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e- '\u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a0062544f1c1bd9538bb57c","slug":"alia-bhatt-will-romance-with-siddharth-malhotra-in-sadak-2","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 '\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 2' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58f47ebd4f1c1bb4464703e1","slug":"alia-bhatt-will-soon-sharing-the-screen-with-ranbir-kapoor-and-ranveer-singh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"f00eb187cd3452285e0be0764cccb733","slug":"alia-bhatt-is-afraid-now-hindi-news-tm","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 17 अप्रैल 2015
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!