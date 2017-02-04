आलिया ने किया खुलासा, कहा- 'सेट पर नशे में धुत रहते थे वरुण'
वरुण धवन और आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म 'बद्रीनाथ की दुल्हनिया' का ट्रेलर हाल ही में लॉन्च हुआ है। फिलहाल दोनों फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी करने में व्यस्त हैं। इसी बीच आलिया भट्ट ने एक इंटरव्यू में वरुण धवन की कुछ ऐसी बातें सामने रखीं जिसे सुनकर आप हैरान हो जाएंगे।
