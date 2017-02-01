बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डर गए अक्षय, कहीं अपनी फिल्म से न निकाल दें सलमान खान
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 02:04 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के सुल्तान यानि सलमान खान से दोस्ती को लेकर अक्षय कुमार का कहना है कि वो एक बहुत अच्छे इंसान है लेकिन बात-बात पर गुस्सा हो जाते हैं। आपको बता दें कि जब अक्षय से उनके और सलमान खान के फिल्म के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने साफ कहा कि अगर वो कुछ भी बताते हैं तो उन्हें फिल्म से निकाला जा सकता है।
