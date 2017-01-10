साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?
बॉलीवुड के स्टंट हीरो अक्षय कुमार की फिटनेस को देखकर उनकी उम्र का अंदाजा लगाना बहुत मुश्किल है। काम का इतना प्रेशर होने के बावजूद वो खुद को फिट और एक्टिव रखते हैं। लेकिन क्या आपको इसके पीछे का राज पता है। उनके फिट एंड फाइन रहने के पीछे उनका 15 दिनों के लिए सबको छोड़कर गायब हो जाना है।
