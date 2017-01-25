बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्लॉप फिल्मों के ढेर पर बैठे हैं अक्षय कुमार, बात तक करना पसंद नहीं करेंगे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Akshay Kumar's flop movies till date
{"_id":"5888510d4f1c1b9e7dcf43be","slug":"akshay-kumar-s-flop-movies-till-date","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0922\u0947\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:55 PM IST
अपने दो दशक से भी ज्यादा लंबे करियर में अक्षय कुमार ने दर्जनों हिट फिल्में दी हैं और कई ऐसी फिल्में की हैं जिन्होंने 100 करोड़ से ऊपर का बिजनेस किया है। अक्षय एकमात्र ऐसे बॉलीवुड हीरो हैं जिनकी साल में तीन से चार फिल्में रिलीज होती हैं। लेकिन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि इतने लंबे करियर में अक्षय कुमार ने ऐसी फिल्में भी की हैं जो ना सिर्फ फ्लॉप रहीं बल्कि खुद अक्षय भी अब उन्हें देखना नहीं चाहेंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58885b974f1c1ba333cf584d","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-s-latest-picture-after-pregnancy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58886c894f1c1b3e0fcf43f0","slug":"flashback-this-actress-was-forced-into-prostitution-by-her-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0936\u0935\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588588ec4f1c1bfa7af00b23","slug":"raveena-tandon-come-back-from-film-the-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588834a94f1c1b380fcf42ec","slug":"this-actress-was-thrown-out-of-the-house-due-to-her-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5885b7824f1c1b5c02cf3c3f","slug":"movies-that-stalled-hrithik-roshan-s-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 8 \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5881c49b4f1c1bd810efdf98","slug":"films-that-stalled-shah-rukh-khan-s-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 10 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58788f614f1c1b7c58baa075","slug":"ajay-devgn-s-flop-films-take-a-look-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top