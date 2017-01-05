आपका शहर Close

बेंगलुरु में लड़की के साथ छेड़छाड़ से अक्षय कुमार का खून खौला, कहा- इससे अच्छे तो जानवर हैं

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 03:45 PM IST
akshay kumar got angry about bangalore molestation

बेंगलुरु में 31 दिसंबर की रात को न्यू ईयर सेलीब्रेट करके लौट रही लड़की से हुई छेड़छाड से पूरा देश हिल गया। हर किसी ने इस घटना की कड़ी आलोचना की। यहां तक कि बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी इसकी निंदा करते हुए इसे शर्मनाक और डरावना बताया है। 

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

﻿