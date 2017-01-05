बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेंगलुरु में लड़की के साथ छेड़छाड़ से अक्षय कुमार का खून खौला, कहा- इससे अच्छे तो जानवर हैं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
akshay kumar got angry about bangalore molestation
{"_id":"586e1cb24f1c1b4d5615aaa7","slug":"akshay-kumar-got-angry-about-bangalore-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u094c\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 03:45 PM IST
बेंगलुरु में 31 दिसंबर की रात को न्यू ईयर सेलीब्रेट करके लौट रही लड़की से हुई छेड़छाड से पूरा देश हिल गया। हर किसी ने इस घटना की कड़ी आलोचना की। यहां तक कि बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी इसकी निंदा करते हुए इसे शर्मनाक और डरावना बताया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586e0c354f1c1b0765158d05","slug":"barkha-bisht-bumped-off-from-mahesh-bhatt-naamkaran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0942\u091f \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586e1cb24f1c1b4d5615aaa7","slug":"akshay-kumar-got-angry-about-bangalore-molestation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u094c\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586deeea4f1c1ba37815a7f9","slug":"sofia-hayat-makes-a-shocking-remark-about-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0935\u094b \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586deeea4f1c1ba37815a7f9","slug":"sofia-hayat-makes-a-shocking-remark-about-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0935\u094b \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586dff804f1c1ba37815a87f","slug":"video-shah-rukh-mahira-set-the-screen-on-fire-in-zaalima-song","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 VIDEO","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586ddf0e4f1c1b1c7e15a50b","slug":"dangal-special-sreening-for-all-daughter-families-in-karnal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932', '\u0938\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u090f 584 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586df65f4f1c1b4436158b15","slug":"shahid-kapoor-got-angry-on-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0936\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top