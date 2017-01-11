आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

फिल्मफेयर पर क्यों भड़के अक्षय कुमार के फैन, जमकर निकाली भड़ास

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:49 AM IST
Akshay Kumar fans loose cool over the actor's ignorance at Filmfare Awards

हाल ही में 62वें फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स के नॉमिनेशंस की घोषणा की गई और इसमें अक्षय कुमार को एक भी नॉमिनेशन नहीं मिला जिससे उनके फैंस भड़क गए और जमकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़ास निकाली। फैंस में इस बात को लेकर गुस्सा है कि फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में पिछले काफी वक्त से अक्षय और उनकी फिल्मों को नजरअंदाज किया जा रहा है और ऐसे में इस बार भी उन्हें कोई जगह नहीं दी गई जिससे वो काफी गुस्से में हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

akshay kumar filmfare awards 2017

'आप' का चुनावी दांव

पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल: सिसोदिया

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

Most Viewed

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

abhishek bachchan fun with salman khan in front of aishwarya rai bachchan
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Bdy Spcl: बचपन में यौन शोषण का शिकार हुई थीं कल्कि,दो साल में ही टूट गई थी शादी

kalka koechlin birthday special story
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

This is what Shah Rukh said to his sons for disrespecting girls
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

﻿