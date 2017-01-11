बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्मफेयर पर क्यों भड़के अक्षय कुमार के फैन, जमकर निकाली भड़ास
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:49 AM IST
हाल ही में 62वें फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स के नॉमिनेशंस की घोषणा की गई और इसमें अक्षय कुमार को एक भी नॉमिनेशन नहीं मिला जिससे उनके फैंस भड़क गए और जमकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़ास निकाली। फैंस में इस बात को लेकर गुस्सा है कि फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में पिछले काफी वक्त से अक्षय और उनकी फिल्मों को नजरअंदाज किया जा रहा है और ऐसे में इस बार भी उन्हें कोई जगह नहीं दी गई जिससे वो काफी गुस्से में हैं।
