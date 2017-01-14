बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
9 फिल्में जिन्हें करने का अजय देवगन को हमेशा रहेगा मलाल
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 09:05 AM IST
अपने दो दशक से भी ज्यादा लंबे करियर में एक्टर अजय देवगन ने कई फिल्में की हैं और कई के लिए नेशनल अवॉर्ड और तमाम तरह के सम्मान भी पा चुके हैं, बावजूद इसके उनकी कई ऐसी फिल्में रही हैं जो ना सिर्फ बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमजोर साबित हुईं बल्कि दर्शकों को भी कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आईं। यहां जिक्र हो रहा है अजय देवगन की उन फिल्मों के बारे में जो उनके करियर में सबसे कमजोर साबित हुईं।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
बुधवार, 26 अक्टूबर 2016
मंगलवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2016
+
