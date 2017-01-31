पति की नैया पार लगाने को ऐश ने लिया 'सबसे बड़ा फैसला'
बच्चन परिवार की आदर्श बहू ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने एक बार फिर से अपने घर और परिवार की खुशी के लिए अपने करियर पर रोक लगी दी है। फिलहाल वो परफेक्ट बहू और पत्नी बनने की दौड़ में शामिल हो गई हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार ऐश्वर्या ने अपने फिल्मी करियर से संन्यास लेकर अपने पति के फिल्मी करियर पर ध्यान देने का फैसला किया है।
