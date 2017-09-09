बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पिता और कंगना के अफेयर पर पहली बार बोले सूरज पंचोली, बताया- 'मां पर क्या बीतती थी'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
aditya pancholi son sooraj pancholi speak up about kangan ranaut and his father affair
{"_id":"59b37d884f1c1bb0488b50f5","slug":"aditya-pancholi-son-sooraj-pancholi-speak-up-about-kangan-ranaut-and-his-father-affair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u092a\u0902\u091a\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- '\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 11:05 AM IST
हाल ही में कंगना रनौत अपने बोल्ड बयान को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई हैं। ऋतिक रोशन के अलावा कंगना ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की कई बड़ी हस्तियों की पोल खोल दी। एक ओर कंगना के फैंस उनकी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं वहीं 'सिमरन' के मेकर्स उनसे नाराज हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59acca124f1c1be4278b4f90","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-special-story-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acc3464f1c1b0e278b5061","slug":"salman-khan-breaks-the-mobile-phone-of-one-of-the-fan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abaf114f1c1b60738b4f27","slug":"shocking-revelations-made-by-kangana-ranaut-about-hritik-roshan-on-aap-ki-adalat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0949\u0932\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59b3734d4f1c1bfb7f8b53a0","slug":"in-ragini-mms-2-2-karishma-sharma-goes-topless-in-first-look-of-alt-balaji-web-show","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0940 MMS 2.2' \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0940\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59b366ee4f1c1be37f8b54a9","slug":"veteran-kannada-actor-producer-rn-sudarshan-passes-away-at-the-age-of-78","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0921\u093c \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u090f\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e 78 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59b371104f1c1bfd7f8b54a8","slug":"diya-aur-baati-hum-actor-anas-rashid-to-tie-the-knot-with-heena-iqbal-on-september-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 14 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e-\u092c\u093e\u0924\u0940...' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c, \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59b2a14f4f1c1be87f8b507a","slug":"know-the-fitness-mantra-of-bollywood-actor-akshay-kumar-y","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'day Spl: \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093f\u091f \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!