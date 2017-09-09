Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

पिता और कंगना के अफेयर पर पहली बार बोले सूरज पंचोली, बताया- 'मां पर क्या बीतती थी'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 11:05 AM IST
aditya pancholi son sooraj pancholi speak up about kangan ranaut and his father affair

हाल ही में कंगना रनौत अपने बोल्ड बयान को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई हैं। ऋतिक रोशन के अलावा कंगना ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की कई बड़ी हस्तियों की पोल खोल दी। एक ओर कंगना के फैंस उनकी जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं वहीं ‌'सिमरन' के मेकर्स उनसे नाराज हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

kangana ranaut hritik roshan

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

Most Viewed

B'Day Spl: पहली ही फिल्म में डिंपल कपाड़िया को दिल दे बैठे थे ऋषि कपूर, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा...

rishi kapoor birthday special story and unknown facts
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इग्नोर करने पर भी बोलता रहा फैन, सलमान ने छीनकर तोड़ डाला फोन

salman khan breaks the mobile phone of one of the fan
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

'रिवॉल्वर रानी' कंगना रनौत ने ऋतिक और करण जौहर की जमकर उड़ाई हंसी

Shocking revelations made by kangana ranaut about hritik roshan on aap ki adalat
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

'रागिनी MMS 2.2' का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज, टॉपलेस हुई लीड एक्ट्रेस

In Ragini MMS 2.2 Karishma Sharma goes topless in first look of Alt Balaji web show
  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +

PHOTOS: 14 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर रहे 'दिया-बाती...' के सूरज, हल्दी की रस्म में दिखा ये लुक

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid to tie the knot with Heena Iqbal on September 9
  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +

B'day Spl: अपने आप को फिट रखने के लिए खिलाड़ी कुमार करते हैं ये काम

Know the fitness mantra of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar y
  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

ये हैं देश की सबसे चर्चित हाइब्रिड- इलेक्ट्रिक कारें

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक कार लाने जा रही Audi, दिखने में होगी कुछ ऐसी

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

पहली बार डेरे में पहुंचा मीडिया का कैमरा, देखिए राम रहीम की वो 'गुप्त गुफा'

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

राम रहीम का डेरा: अपनी फोर्स अपनी करेंसी, सूई से जहाज तक बनाने की तैयारी थी

Your Story has been saved!