पांच साल बड़ी हीरोइन के प्यार में पड़ा भाग्यश्री का बेटा, जल्द करेगा डेब्यू
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 02:31 PM IST
इन दिनों फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में स्टार किड्स की बहार आ गई है। हर 80 और 90 के दशक का स्टार अपने बेटे-बेटियों को फिल्मों में एंट्री के लिए तैयार कर रहे हैं। इन्हीं में से एक भाग्श्री का बेटा अभिमन्यु दसानी भी शामिल है।
