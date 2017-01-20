बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
करण जौहर के बाद एक और हीरो ने अपनी मर्दानगी पर किया बड़ा खुलासा
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:40 AM IST
फिल्ममेकर करण जौहर के बाद अब एक हीरो ने अपनी सेक्सुएलिटी के बारे में खुलासा किया है और कहा है कि वो एक गे हैं। ये हीरो हैं सात्विक जो मधुर भंडारकर के टीवी शो 'एवरेस्ट' के अलावा एक फिल्म में भी काम कर चुके हैं।
