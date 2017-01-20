आपका शहर Close

करण जौहर के बाद एक और हीरो ने अपनी मर्दानगी पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 09:40 AM IST
Actor Saattvic says he is gay

फिल्ममेकर करण जौहर के बाद अब एक हीरो ने अपनी सेक्सुएलिटी के बारे में खुलासा किया है और कहा है कि वो एक गे हैं। ये हीरो हैं सात्विक जो मधुर भंडारकर के टीवी शो 'एवरेस्ट' के अलावा एक फिल्म में भी काम कर चुके हैं।

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

