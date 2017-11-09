Download App
एक्टर फरहान अख्तर का बड़ा खुलासा, बॉलीवुड ही नहीं हर सेक्टर में 'सेक्सुअल हैरासमेंट'

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:34 PM IST
actor farhan akhtar admits sexual violence at workplace exist in all industries

#MeToo कैंपेन आजकल सोशल मीडिया पर एक प्लेटफॉर्म के तौर पर उतरा है। इसमें बॉलीवुड के तमाम लोग अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़ें कड़वे अनुभवों को साझा करते हैं। बता दें कि इस प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए कई बॉलीवुड हस्तियां मदद के लिए आगे भी आई हैं...

