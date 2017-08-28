Download App
kavya kavya

महीनों से कोमा में ये पॉपुलर हीरो, अक्षय और सलमान के साथ कर चुका है काम

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:49 PM IST
actor director Neeraj Vora in coma since 10 months now lives with ‬Firoz A Nadiadwala

क्या आपको ये एक्टर याद है ? इसे आपने 'रंगीला', 'अकेले हम अकेले तुम', 'पुकार', 'हैलो ब्रदर', 'बोल बच्चन' और 'वैलकम बैक' जैसी दर्जनों फिल्मों में देखा होगा। ये एक्टर हैं नीरज वोरा, जो एक मशहूर निर्देशक हैं और 'फिर हेरा फेरी', 'खिलाड़ी 420' जैसी कई फिल्में डायरेक्ट कीं, लेकिन नीरज वोरा पिछले 10 महीनों से कोमा में हैं और तब से उनकी हालत में कोई सुधार नहीं है।

