महीनों से कोमा में ये पॉपुलर हीरो, अक्षय और सलमान के साथ कर चुका है काम
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:49 PM IST
क्या आपको ये एक्टर याद है ? इसे आपने 'रंगीला', 'अकेले हम अकेले तुम', 'पुकार', 'हैलो ब्रदर', 'बोल बच्चन' और 'वैलकम बैक' जैसी दर्जनों फिल्मों में देखा होगा। ये एक्टर हैं नीरज वोरा, जो एक मशहूर निर्देशक हैं और 'फिर हेरा फेरी', 'खिलाड़ी 420' जैसी कई फिल्में डायरेक्ट कीं, लेकिन नीरज वोरा पिछले 10 महीनों से कोमा में हैं और तब से उनकी हालत में कोई सुधार नहीं है।
पढ़ें- कभी सुपरस्टार रही थी ये हीरोइन, 3 दिन तक घर में पड़ी रही थी लाश
