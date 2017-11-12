Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

50 से ज्यादा फिल्में कर चुका ये एक्टर आज है इतना बदहाल, बेटी को देने के लिए नहीं है फूटी कौड़ी...

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: आनंद

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:05 AM IST
actor Deepak Tijori wife shivani tomar demanding 1 lakh for her daughter maintenance

आमिर खान की फिल्म  'जो जीता वही सिंकदर' के कलाकार दीपक तीजोरी की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। उनकी परेशानी बढ़ाने वाला कोई और नहीं खुद उनकी पत्नी शिवानी तोमर हैं। शिवानी ने दीपक से 1 लाख रूपए प्रति माह की मांग की है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

actor deepak tijori deepak tijori aamir khan deepak tijori wife More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वर्दी पहने शख्स ने विद्या से कहा- 'पैसे लेकर जिस्म दिखाती हो, एक जवान ने देखा तो आफत आ गई'

army men derogatory comments on vidya balan video viral
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

गलत सिग्नल दिया, पहुंचना था कहीं लेकिन पहुंच कहीं और गई ट्रेन

Wrong signal, train reached Anand Vihar instead of New Delhi
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस दिन रिलीज होगी आनंद कुमार की बायोपिक 'सुपर 30', मैथमैटिशियन के रोल में दिखेंगे ऋतिक रोशन

Hrithik roshan starrer, Anand Kumar biopic Super 30 will release on 23 november 2018
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आइब्रो को सुंदर बनाना चाहती हैं युवतियां तो ये टिप्स जरूर फॉलो करें

get good eyebrows with Maikroblading
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!