50 से ज्यादा फिल्में कर चुका ये एक्टर आज है इतना बदहाल, बेटी को देने के लिए नहीं है फूटी कौड़ी...
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:05 AM IST
आमिर खान की फिल्म 'जो जीता वही सिंकदर' के कलाकार दीपक तीजोरी की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। उनकी परेशानी बढ़ाने वाला कोई और नहीं खुद उनकी पत्नी शिवानी तोमर हैं। शिवानी ने दीपक से 1 लाख रूपए प्रति माह की मांग की है।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
