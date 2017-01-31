बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अबराम को लगी चोट तो इंटरव्यू के बीच में ही पापा के पास पहुंचा, जबरदस्त वायरल हो रहा वीडियो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
abram and shahrukh khan talk video viral
{"_id":"5890271d4f1c1b2f3de8188b","slug":"abram-and-shahrukh-khan-talk-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e, \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 08:29 PM IST
हाल ही में शाहरुख खान की रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'रईस' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छी कमाई कर रही है। शाहरुख भी जोरों-शोरों से फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने में लगे हैं। पिछले दिनों एक इंटरव्यू के लिए शाहरुख बेटे अबराम के साथ पहुंचे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589042f34f1c1b0b13e80bff","slug":"bobby-deol-makes-a-shocking-allegation-on-imtiaz-ali-kareena-and-shahid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589034b34f1c1b313de8197c","slug":"aishwarya-rai-now-give-a-fullstop-to-her-film-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589011084f1c1b8b1de80a93","slug":"sunny-leone-share-a-bathtub-photo-with-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093e\u0925\u091f\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588f343a4f1c1b8a17e808d6","slug":"birthday-special-story-on-preity-zinta-and-her-love-affairs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'day Spl : \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091c\u093f\u0902\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588f72dc4f1c1b7d3de80fde","slug":"amrita-arora-left-films-and-now-known-with-kareena-s-identity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u091b\u093e\u0908' \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588f23e14f1c1b7d3de80cf3","slug":"actresses-who-are-40-plus-but-still-look-young","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924 \u091a\u0916 \u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902? \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0922\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589011084f1c1b8b1de80a93","slug":"sunny-leone-share-a-bathtub-photo-with-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093e\u0925\u091f\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top