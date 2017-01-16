अभिषेक ने किया खुलासा, 'कड़कड़ाती ठंड में बॉलकनी से किया था ऐश को प्रपोज'
बॉलीवुड की शानदार जोड़ियों में से एक ऐश्वर्या राय और अभिषेक बच्चन ने 20 अप्रैल, 2007 को शादी की थी। इस साल अप्रैल में दोनों की शादी को 10 साल हो जाएंगे। अपनी शादी और ऐश को प्रपोज करने के पलों को याद करते हुए अभिषेक ने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर काफी कुछ लिखा है। अपने पुराने दिनों को याद करते हुए अभिषेक ने ऐश्वर्या के साथ अपने इस सफर को बेहद ही खुशनमा कहा है।
