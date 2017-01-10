अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या
ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और सलमान खान के प्यार के किस्से तो सभी ने सुने होंगे। आज भी अगर दोनों एक जगह देखे जाते हैं तो सुर्खियों में आ जाते हैं। ऐसे में अगर ऐश्वर्या के पति अभिषेक सलमान के बारे में कुछ बोलें तो खबरें तो बनेंगी ही। एक ईवेंट के दौरान अभिषेक बच्चन ने ऐसा ही कुछ किया। आइए जानते हैं...
