आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:40 AM IST
abhishek bachchan fun with salman khan in front of aishwarya rai bachchan

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और सलमान खान के प्यार के किस्से तो सभी ने सुने होंगे। आज भी अगर दोनों एक जगह देखे जाते हैं तो सुर्खियों में आ जाते हैं। ऐसे में अगर ऐश्वर्या के पति अभिषेक सलमान के बारे में कुछ बोलें तो खबरें तो बनेंगी ही। एक ईवेंट के दौरान अभिषेक बच्चन ने ऐसा ही कुछ किया। आइए जानते हैं...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

aishwarya rai abhishek bachchan

सपा का दंगल

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Most Viewed

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

abhishek bachchan fun with salman khan in front of aishwarya rai bachchan
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खराब सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया इस हीरोइन का करियर, सालों तक बैठना पड़ा घर

This actress's career was ruined because of her surgery
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

करण जौहर के 'गे' होने पर उठा सवाल, बताया सच!

karan johar reveals about his sexual orientation
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

Bdy Spcl: बचपन में यौन शोषण का शिकार हुई थीं कल्कि,दो साल में ही टूट गई थी शादी

kalka koechlin birthday special story
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

खराब सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया इस हीरोइन का करियर, सालों तक बैठना पड़ा घर

This actress's career was ruined because of her surgery
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

करीना और सोनम के खुलासों ने उड़ाए करण जौहर के होश, देखें VIDEO

Koffee With Karan: Kareena-Sonam's revelations blow Karan's mind
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली से भी ज्यादा कमाने वाले हैं अश्विन!

तो एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली से भी ज्यादा कमाने वाले हैं अश्विन!

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

﻿