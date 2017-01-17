आपका शहर Close

जायरा वसीम के समर्थन में उतरे आमिर, कहा, 'सभी के लिए रोल मॉडल है जायरा'

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 05:21 PM IST
Aamir supports his 'Dangal' daughter Zaira Waseem

आमिर खान की फिल्म 'दंगल' में पहलवान गीता फोगाट के बचपन का किरदार निभाने वाली जायरा वसीम को हाल ही में ट्विटर पर काफी ट्रोल किया गया और खूब विवाद भी हुआ जिसके चलते जायरा काफी परेशान हैं। लेकिन अब उनके बचाव में आमिर खान आ गए हैं।

zaira waseem dangal

﻿