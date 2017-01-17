बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जायरा वसीम के समर्थन में उतरे आमिर, कहा, 'सभी के लिए रोल मॉडल है जायरा'
आमिर खान की फिल्म 'दंगल' में पहलवान गीता फोगाट के बचपन का किरदार निभाने वाली जायरा वसीम को हाल ही में ट्विटर पर काफी ट्रोल किया गया और खूब विवाद भी हुआ जिसके चलते जायरा काफी परेशान हैं। लेकिन अब उनके बचाव में आमिर खान आ गए हैं।
