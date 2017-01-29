बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आलिया ने शेयर किया अपना 'बेडरूम सीक्रेट', पोस्ट की बोल्ड फोटो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
aalia bhatt reveals her bedroom secret
{"_id":"588d89b24f1c1b7d3de7fe6b","slug":"aalia-bhatt-reveals-her-bedroom-secret","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e '\u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f', \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 29 Jan 2017 12:24 PM IST
अक्सर लोग अपनी निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी कई चीजों को बाहरी दुनिया से छिपाने की कोशिश करते हैं लेकिन इसे शेयर करना अपने आप में एक बोल्ड काम है। आपको बता दें कि बॉलीवुड की क्यूट गर्ल आलिया भट्ट ने अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़ी एक बेहद ही निजी बात को अपने फैन्स के साथ शेयर किया है। आलिया ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपने सेक्स लाइफ पर खुलकर बात की।
सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने अपने फैन्स को अपनी पसंदीदा सेक्स पोजिशन भी बताई।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588071474f1c1ba825efe0cf","slug":"priyanka-chopra-reveal-about-her-sex-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58885b974f1c1ba333cf584d","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-s-latest-picture-after-pregnancy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588b2be84f1c1b380fcf5569","slug":"flashback-this-actress-married-actor-who-was-20-years-older-than-her","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u0935\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top