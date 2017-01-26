बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गरीबी और पोलियो से लड़कर ये 'चूड़ीवाला' बना IAS, पढ़िए इनके संघर्ष की कहानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Education
›
Success Stories
›
The Story of a Disabled Bangle Seller Who is Now an IAS officer
{"_id":"58888eb74f1c1b5c02cf5c35","slug":"the-story-of-a-disabled-bangle-seller-who-is-now-an-ias-officer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 '\u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e' \u092c\u0928\u093e IAS, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 05:32 PM IST
आज हम जिनकी कहानी से आपको रूबरू करने जा रहे हैं उनका नाम रमेश घोलप है। महाराष्ट्र के सोलापुर का रहने वाला एक शख्स जो कभी मां के साथ चूड़ियां बेचकर अपना पेट पालता था आज वो एक आईएएस ऑफिसर है। गरीबी और अपंगता के दिन काटने वाले रमेश ने अपनी जिंदगी से कभी हार नहीं मानी और आज युवाओं के लिए वो मिसाल बन गए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58888eb74f1c1b5c02cf5c35","slug":"the-story-of-a-disabled-bangle-seller-who-is-now-an-ias-officer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 '\u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e' \u092c\u0928\u093e IAS, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5887282d4f1c1ba333cf49f7","slug":"famous-cartoonist-aabid-surti-s-rags-to-riches-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0916 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5885fa6b4f1c1b224ccf3be3","slug":"harvard-university-invites-indian-transgender-woman-kalki-subramaniam-as-a-speaker","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0938\u091c\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58876a4a4f1c1bde3bcf3d6c","slug":"up-assembly-poll-religion-city-of-mathura-bjp-will-waiting-for-win-this-time-success","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0930\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5887282d4f1c1ba333cf49f7","slug":"famous-cartoonist-aabid-surti-s-rags-to-riches-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0916 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"58837a384f1c1b1a6eefdf93","slug":"do-you-know-hand-behind-akhilesh-yadav-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58832a314f1c1b632aeffad7","slug":"president-usa-trending-on-top-in-indian-social-media","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e ? ","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top