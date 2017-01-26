आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

गरीबी और पोलियो से लड़कर ये 'चूड़ीवाला' बना IAS, पढ़िए इनके संघर्ष की कहानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 05:32 PM IST
The Story of a Disabled Bangle Seller Who is Now an IAS officer

आज हम जिनकी कहानी से आपको रूबरू करने जा रहे हैं उनका नाम रमेश घोलप है। महाराष्ट्र के सोलापुर का रहने वाला एक शख्स जो कभी मां के साथ चूड़ियां बेचकर अपना पेट पालता था आज वो एक आईएएस ऑफिसर है। गरीबी और अपंगता के दिन काटने वाले रमेश ने अपनी जिंदगी से कभी हार नहीं मानी और आज युवाओं के लिए वो मिसाल बन गए हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
  • 2
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

education success stories

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Viewed

गरीबी और पोलियो से लड़कर ये 'चूड़ीवाला' बना IAS, पढ़िए इनके संघर्ष की कहानी

The Story of a Disabled Bangle Seller Who is Now an IAS officer
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

भीख में मिली एक चीज ने बना दिया इन्हें टॉप कार्टूनिस्ट, पढ़ें इनकी सफलता की कहानी

Famous Cartoonist Aabid Surti's Rags To Riches Story
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अपनी पहचान के लिए लड़ने वाली ये ट्रांसजेंडर, आज सबके लिए बन गई है रोल मॉडल

Harvard University Invites Indian Transgender Woman Kalki Subramaniam As A Speaker
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

धर्म की नगरी मथुरा में जीत के लिए तरसी बीजेपी को मिलेगी इस बार सफलता

up assembly poll Religion city of Mathura BJP will waiting for win this time success
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

डिंपल नहीं, तो आखिर अखिलेश की सफलता के पीछे किसका हाथ, जानें

Do you know Hand behind Akhilesh Yadav Success?
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सोशल मीडिया पर टॉप ट्रेंड में हैं ट्रंप, जानिए किसने क्या कहा ?

president usa trending on top in indian social media
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top