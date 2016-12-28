आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कभी बेचा करते थे ट्रेन में टॉफी, आज आमिर और सलमान को बनाते हैं फिट

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 05:16 PM IST
the man behind Aamir and Salman Khan's body in Sultan and Dangal is Rakesh Udiyar

'निराशाजनक परिस्थिति जैसा कुछ नहीं होता। आपमें हर परिस्थिति को बदलने की क्षमता होती है।' ये चंद पंक्तियां जानी-मानी लेखक रोंडा बर्न की किताब 'द सिक्रेट' की हैं, लेकिन यह पंक्तियां राकेश उदियार के जीवन की सच्चाई बयां करती हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

aamir khan dangal

हादसा या लापरवाही

रेल हादसे के बाद सामने आईं ये लापरवाहियां, नदी में गिरीं दो बोगियां

BREAKING NEWS: The second major railway accident occurred in Kanpur These illresponsbility

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5861143d4f1c1bec14eebc1a","slug":"man-quits-job-to-produce-pomegranate-now-earns-in-lakhs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}

नौकरी से कमाते थे तीन हजार, अब अनार की खेती कर कमाते हैं लाखों

man quits job to produce pomegranate now earns in lakhs
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58624d6f4f1c1bec14eec73e","slug":"the-man-behind-aamir-and-salman-khan-s-body-in-sultan-and-dangal-is-rakesh-udiyar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092b\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u091f","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}

कभी बेचा करते थे ट्रेन में टॉफी, आज आमिर और सलमान को बनाते हैं फिट

the man behind Aamir and Salman Khan's body in Sultan and Dangal is Rakesh Udiyar
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585b80594f1c1b8e03e3aacc","slug":"son-works-in-google-seattle-father-is-still-a-labour-by-choice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0922\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0924\u0915, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}

बाप ने बोरियां ढोकर बेटे को पहुंचाया गूगल तक, पढ़िए इनकी सफलता की कहानी

Son works in google Seattle father is still a labour by choice
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5860ed034f1c1b2941eeba23","slug":"learn-acting-from-these-best-institutes-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

शाहरुख और रणबीर जैसे सुपरस्टार बनना चाहते हैं, तो यहां से सीखें एक्टिंग की बारीकियां

Learn acting from these best institutes in India
  • मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5861143d4f1c1bec14eebc1a","slug":"man-quits-job-to-produce-pomegranate-now-earns-in-lakhs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5860c95a4f1c1b5221eeb353","slug":"highest-paying-jobs-in-the-year-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e, \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

2017 में मेडिकल, मार्केटिंग फील्ड बरसाएंगी पैसा, यह नौकरियां भी रहेंगी शानदार

highest paying jobs in the year 2017
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585cf2cb4f1c1b3e4de3a205","slug":"best-colleges-of-india-for-journalism-and-mass-communication","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

पत्रकार बनना चाहते हैं तो चुनें ये संस्थान, बेहतर करियर की संभावनाएं

best colleges of India for journalism and mass communication
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

﻿