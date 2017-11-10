बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लोगों के मजाक ने रिक्शा चालक के बेटे को बनाया IAS, सुनकर गर्व होगा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Education
›
Success Stories
›
Success story of rickshaw puller son govind jaiswal
{"_id":"5a055f394f1c1bd9798bb59b","slug":"success-story-of-rickshaw-puller-son-govind-jaiswal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e IAS, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:57 AM IST
हद इतनी करो कि हद की इन्तेहां हो जाए,
कामयाबी इस तरह मिले कि वो भी एक दास्तां हो जाए।
जीवन में कई बातें ऐसे होती हैं जो दिल पर लग जाती है और उसकी टीस उम्र भर नहीं जाती। अक्सर दिल पर जब कोई बात चुभती है तो इससे व्यक्ति खुद को अपमानित महसूस करता है और कुछ लोग इस अपमान का बदला लेने के लिए खुद को साबित करने में अपनी जिंदगी लगा देते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ffe7404f1c1b65548bb43a","slug":"success-story-of-trishneet-arora-who-failed-in-class-8th-and-now-became-successful-entrepreneur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u092a\u094d\u200d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u091c 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a016dc34f1c1bc1678b9bf4","slug":"success-story-of-diamond-businessman-savjibhai-dholakia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u091c 12 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 6 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f, 5\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a02e1d84f1c1b74698ba3c2","slug":"success-story-of-nithin-kamath-founder-and-ceo-of-zerodha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092b\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a041c5f4f1c1b79548bc00b","slug":"success-story-of-alibaba-group-founder-jack-ma","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u091f\u0942\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e 25 \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a02e1d84f1c1b74698ba3c2","slug":"success-story-of-nithin-kamath-founder-and-ceo-of-zerodha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092b\u0930, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a0286e64f1c1b76678b9f5a","slug":"how-to-tell-your-boss-you-have-too-much-work","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 5 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!