कॉल सेंटर से करोड़पति तक का सफर, ये है इस शख्स की सफलता का राज
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 10:15 AM IST
कुछ लोग अपने विश्वास को और सशक्त बनाने के लिए कॉर्पोरेट नौकरियों को हमेशा के लिए अलविदा कह देते हैं और अपने सपने को पूरे करने के लिए आगे बढ़ जाते हैं। इसी की मिसाल हैं नितिन कामत। जीवन में चमत्कार नहीं, मेहनत काम आती है। आगे बढ़ने के लिए खुद में विश्वास जरूरी है ऐसा मानना है नितिन का।
