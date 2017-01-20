बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मां की असहनीय तकलीफ से मिली प्रेरणा, बनाया कुछ ऐसा, लाखों को मिलेगा फायदा
{"_id":"5880a5644f1c1b701befdf2c","slug":"success-story-of-chintakindi-mallesham-of-laxmi-asu-machine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092f \u0924\u0915\u0932\u0940\u092b \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0930\u0923\u093e, \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:19 AM IST
हैंडलूम साड़ियों की भारत में काफी डिमांड रहती है। लेकिन काफी कम लोग जानते हैं कि इसे बनाने के पीछे कारीगरों की कड़ी मेहनत होती है। इन साड़ियों को कारीगर हाथ से बनाते हैं। इसी तकलीफ को कम करने के लिए Chintakindi Mallesham ने ऐसी मशीन का निर्माण किया है जिससे साड़ियों को हाथ की बजाय मशीन से बनाया जा सके।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
