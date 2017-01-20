आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

मां की असहनीय तकलीफ से मिली प्रेरणा, बनाया कुछ ऐसा, लाखों को मिलेगा फायदा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 11:19 AM IST
Success Story Of Chintakindi Mallesham Of Laxmi Asu Machine

हैंडलूम साड़ियों की भारत में काफी डिमांड रहती है। लेकिन काफी कम लोग जानते हैं कि इसे बनाने के पीछे कारीगरों की कड़ी मेहनत होती है। इन साड़ियों को कारीगर हाथ से बनाते हैं। इसी तकलीफ को कम करने के लिए Chintakindi Mallesham ने ऐसी मशीन का निर्माण किया है जिससे साड़ियों को हाथ की बजाय मशीन से बनाया जा सके।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

success stories successful people

युवी के 'युग' की वापसी

युवराज ने 6 साल बाद जड़ा शतक, छलक आए आंखों में आंसू

Yuvraj Singh Slams a Centurry After 2131 Days

Most Viewed

महीने में 4 रुपये कमाकर नहीं भर पाते थे अपना पेट, अब पूरे देश में खिलाते हैं खाना

Man Who Earned 4 Rupees A Month Now Feeds The Nation With Restaurant
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

5 साल का बच्चा महीने में कमाता है 6 करोड़, आखिर कैसे

5 Year Old Ryan Is Youngest YouTube Star
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये बच्चा बचाएगा सेना के जवानों को, गुजरात सरकार करेगी मदद

14 Year Old In Gujarat Makes A Drone To Protect Soldiers From Land Mine Blasts
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

महीने में 4 रुपये कमाकर नहीं भर पाते थे अपना पेट, अब पूरे देश में खिलाते हैं खाना

Man Who Earned 4 Rupees A Month Now Feeds The Nation With Restaurant
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

5 साल का बच्चा महीने में कमाता है 6 करोड़, आखिर कैसे

5 Year Old Ryan Is Youngest YouTube Star
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

परांठे बनाकर गुजारता है जिंदगी, राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट अकादमी ने भेजा बुलावा

Pakistan's Parantha-Maker Gets Selected In NCA Cricket Team
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top