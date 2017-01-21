बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के बेटे ने हासिल किया ऐसा मुकाम, पहली ही कोशिश में बना सीए
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 02:33 PM IST
23 साल के संदीप ने अपने पहले ही प्रयास में सीए (CA) की परीक्षा पास की है। अपनी जिंदगी की मुश्किलों को उन्होंने अपनी राह में बाधा नहीं बनने दिया। सभी परेशानियों को पार कर के वह सीए बने और अपने परिवार का नाम रोशन किया।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
