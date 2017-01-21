आपका शहर Close

सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के बेटे ने हासिल किया ऐसा मुकाम, पहली ही कोशिश में बना सीए

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 02:33 PM IST
Security Guard Son Becomes CA Exam In First Attempt

23 साल के संदीप ने अपने पहले ही प्रयास में सीए (CA) की परीक्षा पास की है। अपनी जिंदगी की मुश्किलों को उन्होंने अपनी राह में बाधा नहीं बनने दिया। सभी परेशानियों को पार कर के वह सीए बने और अपने परिवार का नाम रोशन किया।

