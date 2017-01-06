बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 02:06 PM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
अभिनय की दुनिया के दिग्गज अभिनेता ओम पुरी ने शुक्रवार की सुबह अपनी आखिरी सांस ली। वह हमेशा अपनी यादगार भूमिकाओं के लिए जाने जाएंगे। अपनी अदाकारी से उन्होंने फिल्म जगत में एक अलग पहचान बनाई थी। लेकिन बेहद कम लोग यह जानते हैं कि सफलता की सीढ़ियां चढ़ने से पहले इस बेमिसाल एक्टर ने अपनी जिंदगी में कई मुश्किलों का सामना किया था।
