महीने में 4 रुपये कमाकर नहीं भर पाते थे अपना पेट, अब पूरे देश में खिलाते हैं खाना

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 05:54 PM IST
मुंबई में हर कोई 'सुख सागर' रेस्टोरेंट को जानता है। अपनी पाव-भाजी के लिए मशहूर यह जगह सिर्फ भारत में ही नहीं, विदेशों में भी लोगों की फेवरेट बनी हुई है। लेकिन 'सुख-सागर' को बनाने वाले शख्स को बहुत कम लोग ही जानते होंगे।

