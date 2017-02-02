आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

बच्चों का दर्द देख कर बना डाला ऐसा उपकरण, पूरे देश को मिलेगा फायदा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 09:25 AM IST
Karnataka's Boy Made A Low Budget Water Purifier

पानी इंसान की मूल आवश्यकताओं में से एक है। लेकिन आज भी भारत में साफ पानी कई लोगों के लिए किसी सपने से कम नहीं है। हर साल ना जाने कितने लोग गंदा पानी पीने की वजह से अपनी जान गवां देते हैं। ऐसे में लोगों के लिए साफ पानी मुहैया कराना एक सराहनीय प्रयास है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

success stories successful people

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

गरीबी और पोलियो से लड़कर ये 'चूड़ीवाला' बना IAS, पढ़िए इनके संघर्ष की कहानी

The Story of a Disabled Bangle Seller Who is Now an IAS officer
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बच्चों का दर्द देख कर बना डाला ऐसा उपकरण, पूरे देश को मिलेगा फायदा

Karnataka's Boy Made A Low Budget Water Purifier
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

12 हजार बच्चियों की इज्जत बचा चुकी है ये औरत, सब कहते हैं 'दीदी'

Anuradha Koirala Is Conferred Padma Shri For Her Contribution To Women Welfare
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

12 हजार बच्चियों की इज्जत बचा चुकी है ये औरत, सब कहते हैं 'दीदी'

Anuradha Koirala Is Conferred Padma Shri For Her Contribution To Women Welfare
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

भीख में मिली एक चीज ने बना दिया इन्हें टॉप कार्टूनिस्ट, पढ़ें इनकी सफलता की कहानी

Famous Cartoonist Aabid Surti's Rags To Riches Story
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अपनी पहचान के लिए लड़ने वाली ये ट्रांसजेंडर, आज सबके लिए बन गई है रोल मॉडल

Harvard University Invites Indian Transgender Woman Kalki Subramaniam As A Speaker
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top