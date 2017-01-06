आपका शहर Close

30 साल से भी कम उम्र में पूरी दुनिया में छाए ये भारतवंशी, फोर्ब्स की सूची में हुए शामिल

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 10:31 AM IST
Indian origin women and men in Forbes's super achievers 30 under 39

फोर्ब्स ने साल 2017 के 'सुपर अचीवर्स' की सूची जारी की है। 600 लोगों के इस सूची में 30 भारतीय मूल के लोग भी हैं। यह सभी सुपर अचीवर 30 साल से कम उम्र के हैं और इन्हें नवीन आविष्कारक, उद्यमी और नेतृत्वकर्ताओं की विभिन्न श्रेणियों में जगह दी गई है जो दुनिया को बदलने में यकीन करते हैं। किन भारतवंशियों ने इस सूची में जगह बनाई है, जानिए

