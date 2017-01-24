आपका शहर Close

अपनी पहचान के लिए लड़ने वाली ये ट्रांसजेंडर, आज सबके लिए बन गई है रोल मॉडल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 05:15 AM IST
Harvard University Invites Indian Transgender Woman Kalki Subramaniam As A Speaker

कल्कि सुब्रमण्यम सिर्फ ट्रांसजेंडर समुदाय ही नहीं, सभी के लिए एक प्रेरणा हैं। बचपन से अपने अस्तित्व की लड़़ाई लड़ रही कल्कि को पहचान तब मिली जब 2015 में भारत सरकार ने उन जैसे सभी लोगों के लिए तीसरे जेंडर को मान्यता दी।

success stories successful people

