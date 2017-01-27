बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
12 हजार बच्चियों की इज्जत बचा चुकी है ये औरत, सब कहते हैं 'दीदी'
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 10:17 PM IST
इस साल जिन लोगों को भारत सरकार पद्मश्री सम्मान दे रही है, उनमें से एक नाम अनुराधा कोईराला भी हैं। ये वही अनुराधा हैं, जिनके संघर्ष की कहानी सुनकर जानी-मानी हॉलीवुड अदाकारा डेमी मूरे भी अपने आंसू नहीं रोक पाईं थीं।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
