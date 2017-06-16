गरीबों के लिए ये शख्स बन गया भगवान, बाइक को बना दिया 'एम्बुलेंस'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Education
›
Success Stories
›
a man from hyderabad made bike ambulance for poors{"_id":"594381084f1c1baa268b4745","slug":"a-man-from-hyderabad-made-bike-ambulance-for-poors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u090f\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938'","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
कहते हैं कुछ कर गुजरने का हौसला इंसान को किसी भी ऊंचाई तक पहुंचा सकता है। हैदराबाद के रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने गरीब लोगों के लिए कुछ अनोखा लेकिन ऐसा काम किया है जिसके बारे में जानकर आपका दिल खुश हो जाएगा। लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए हैदराबाद के रहने वाले मोहम्मद सरोज खान ने गरीबों को समय से अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिए अपनी बाइक को ही एम्बुलेंस में बदल दिया।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.