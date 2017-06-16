आपका शहर Close

गरीबों के लिए ये शख्स बन गया भगवान, बाइक को बना दिया 'एम्बुलेंस'

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:41 PM IST
a man from hyderabad made bike ambulance for poors

कहते हैं कुछ कर गुजरने का हौसला इंसान को किसी भी ऊंचाई तक पहुंचा सकता है। हैदराबाद के रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने गरीब लोगों के लिए कुछ अनोखा लेकिन ऐसा काम किया है जिसके बारे में जानकर आपका दिल खुश हो जाएगा। लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए हैदराबाद के रहने वाले मोहम्मद सरोज खान ने गरीबों को समय से अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिए अपनी बाइक को ही एम्बुलेंस में बदल दिया। 

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

