ये बच्चा बचाएगा सेना के जवानों को, गुजरात सरकार करेगी मदद
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 03:54 PM IST
लड़ाई के मैदान में बारूदी सुरंग का पता लगाने वाले ड्रोन को तैयार करने के लिए गुजरात सरकार की ओर से पांच करोड़ रुपए की मदद दी जाएगी। इस ड्रोन को विकसित करने वाले 14 साल के हर्षवर्धन जाला के साथ गुजरात काउंसिल ऑन साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी ने यह डील साइन की है।
