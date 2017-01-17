दूसरों की शादी कराने में भी है खूब कमाई, किसी डिग्री की भी जरूरत नहीं
भारत में शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है और ऐसे समय में वेडिंग प्लानर की काफी डिमांड रहती है। वेडिंग प्लानर मतलब शादी को प्लान करने वाला शख्स। शादी के हर छोटे काम से लेकर बड़े काम, वेडिंग प्लानर ही करते हैं। सजावट, खान-पान, मेहमानों के रुकने का इंतजाम करना, यहां तक की कपड़ों तक की व्यवस्था तक वेडिंग प्लानर करते हैं।
