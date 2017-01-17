आपका शहर Close

दूसरों की शादी कराने में भी है खूब कमाई, किसी डिग्री की भी जरूरत नहीं

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 11:12 AM IST
Wedding Planning Has Emerged As A Bright Career Option In India

भारत में शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है और ऐसे समय में वेडिंग प्लानर की काफी डिमांड रहती है। वेडिंग प्लानर मतलब शादी को प्लान करने वाला शख्स। शादी के हर छोटे काम से लेकर बड़े काम, वेडिंग प्लानर ही करते हैं। सजावट, खान-पान, मेहमानों के रुकने का इंतजाम करना, यहां तक की कपड़ों तक की व्यवस्था तक वेडिंग प्लानर करते हैं।

﻿