बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन क्षेत्रों में नहीं है डिग्री की जरूरत, और कमाई है शानदार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Education
›
Career Plus
›
these fields don't require college degrees
{"_id":"58636bae4f1c1b425ceeb028","slug":"these-fields-don-t-require-college-degrees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 02:43 PM IST
अक्सर लोग कहते हैं कि जितना ज्यादा पढ़ोगे उतनी ही अच्छी नौकरी करोगे। लेकिन आज के समय में अच्छी डिग्री होकर भी अच्छी कमाई नहीं होती। सचिन तेंदुलकर का ही उदाहरण ले लीजिए। सचिन सिर्फ दसवीं पास हैं और भारत के सबसे सफल बल्लेबाज हैं। उनकी सफलता के किस्से पूरी दुनिया में मशहूर हैं। इसलिए जरूरी नहीं कि सफल होने के लिए कॉलेज डिग्री होनी ही चाहिए। हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं ऐसे ही कुछ करियर ऑप्शन्स जिसमें बिना डिग्री के भी लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए कमाए जा सकते हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58636bae4f1c1b425ceeb028","slug":"these-fields-don-t-require-college-degrees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586219624f1c1b8640eec4b4","slug":"how-to-prepare-for-12th-board-exams-to-score-good-marks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0939\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0906\u090f\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585b6b084f1c1b1864e3b460","slug":"major-openings-in-indian-army-for-10th-and-12th-pass","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092e\u0948\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"58624d6f4f1c1bec14eec73e","slug":"the-man-behind-aamir-and-salman-khan-s-body-in-sultan-and-dangal-is-rakesh-udiyar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092b\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u091f","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5860ed034f1c1b2941eeba23","slug":"learn-acting-from-these-best-institutes-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5861143d4f1c1bec14eebc1a","slug":"man-quits-job-to-produce-pomegranate-now-earns-in-lakhs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0905\u0928\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"585cf2cb4f1c1b3e4de3a205","slug":"best-colleges-of-india-for-journalism-and-mass-communication","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0935\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top