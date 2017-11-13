Download App
कई शहरों में आईटी क्षेत्र में अवसर, नौकरी के साथ जारी रख सकते हैं पढ़ाई

मार्ग डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:27 AM IST
Opportunities in IT sector in many cities, study can continue with job

हाल ही में यूथ4वर्क डॉट कॉम द्वारा करवाए गए एक सर्वेक्षण के अनुसार, ई-कॉमर्स उद्योग में निरन्तर विस्तार हो रहा है। इस सर्वेक्षण की मानें, तो अगले 10 वर्षों में भारत दूसरा सबसे बड़ा ई-कॉमर्स देश बन जाएगा। इतना ही नहीं यह अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि ई-कॉमर्स उद्योग जल्द ही 30 फीसदी की दर से आगे बढ़ सकता है।

