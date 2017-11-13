कई शहरों में आईटी क्षेत्र में अवसर, नौकरी के साथ जारी रख सकते हैं पढ़ाई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Education
›
Career Plus
›
Opportunities in IT sector in many cities, study can continue with job{"_id":"5a0934454f1c1b60678bad8f","slug":"opportunities-in-it-sector-in-many-cities-study-can-continue-with-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0935\u0938\u0930, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0916 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
हाल ही में यूथ4वर्क डॉट कॉम द्वारा करवाए गए एक सर्वेक्षण के अनुसार, ई-कॉमर्स उद्योग में निरन्तर विस्तार हो रहा है। इस सर्वेक्षण की मानें, तो अगले 10 वर्षों में भारत दूसरा सबसे बड़ा ई-कॉमर्स देश बन जाएगा। इतना ही नहीं यह अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि ई-कॉमर्स उद्योग जल्द ही 30 फीसदी की दर से आगे बढ़ सकता है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.