बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑफिस में न करें ये 5 काम, नहीं तो यूं हो जाएंगे बदनाम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Education
›
Career Plus
›
Know why these five mistakes to avoid in office
{"_id":"5a0941c64f1c1bc8678bafd3","slug":"know-why-these-five-mistakes-to-avoid-in-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:37 PM IST
ऑफिस में यदि आपका प्रदर्शन अच्छा हो तो न सिर्फ आपकी तरक्की के मार्ग खुल जाते हैं, बल्कि आपको अपने करियर से संतुष्टि भी प्राप्त होती है। लेकिन कई बार ऑफिस में आपके द्वारा की गई गलत हरकतों से आप पूरे ऑफिस में बदनाम भी हो जाते हैं और आपकी गलत इमेज बन जाती है। आज हम आपको ऐसी 5 आदतों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिसे भूलकर भी ऑफिस में न करें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a092faa4f1c1bda538bc99f","slug":"how-to-make-career-as-image-consultant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093e, \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5a0934454f1c1b60678bad8f","slug":"opportunities-in-it-sector-in-many-cities-study-can-continue-with-job","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0935\u0938\u0930, \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0916 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5a0430974f1c1b60678ba16d","slug":"5-tips-for-become-favorite-of-all-in-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a07f03e4f1c1bd0408b61b8","slug":"bad-news-for-government-job-applicants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a092ae54f1c1b72548bcb06","slug":"vacancies-for-it-experts-in-cci-apply-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u0927\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f IT \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a091a434f1c1bce408b64ce","slug":"tspsc-released-notification-for-teachers-know-all-details-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 63 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!