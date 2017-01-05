बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
2017 की सबसे हटके जॉब, ग्रोथ के साथ पैसा भी है खूब
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Education
›
Career Plus
›
Jobs that will become top priorities of professionals in 2017
{"_id":"586cc2324f1c1b943a159701","slug":"jobs-that-will-become-top-priorities-of-professionals-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0949\u092c, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:15 AM IST
आज के समय में बच्चे इंजीनियर और डॉक्टर से हट कर कुछ करना चाहते हैं। इसीलिए वह ऐसे प्रोफेशन की तलाश में रहते हैं जिसमें अच्छी ग्रोथ के साथ-साथ अच्छी सैलरी भी मिले। आने वाला समय ऐसी ही नौकरियों का है। हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं ऐसी ही कुछ नौकरियां जो सभी से हटकर हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586b94da4f1c1bc65215939f","slug":"career-options-for-students-who-chose-science-in-12th-boards","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0939\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5866100e4f1c1b7675eedb63","slug":"career-scope-in-foreign-languages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0911\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"584e5c4c4f1c1bd66f6497ca","slug":"business-to-start-with-50000-rupees-small-business-ideas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586b94da4f1c1bc65215939f","slug":"career-options-for-students-who-chose-science-in-12th-boards","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0939\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586b6b594f1c1b1c7e158d46","slug":"man-quits-job-in-america-to-educate-children-in-himachal-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"5866100e4f1c1b7675eedb63","slug":"career-scope-in-foreign-languages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0911\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5864f7a84f1c1b255eeeb7ad","slug":"man-who-quit-his-job-to-help-poor-villagers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top